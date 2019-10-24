Liberia: AfDB Assures Public Works of Funding for Voinjama Road Project

23 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A. Tweh And Winston W. Parley

Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan says the African Development Bank (AfDB) has assured the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) that funding the road from Voinjama to Kalahun, Lofa County will be the next line of projects [that the bank will consider].

Speaking on a local radio Tuesday, 22 October, Mr. Nyenpan says MPW is concerned about quality road construction so that it doesn't get spoiled very early.The Public Works Minister reminds Liberians that road users need to pay a small amount to assist in the construction of the roads.According to him, trucks usually use the Diggsville road in Montserrado County and put the road in a bad condition.

Mr. Nyenpan indicates that trucks [operators or owners] need to pay some money which could be used towards improving the condition of the Diggsville road.

Meanwhile Mr. Nyenpan reveals that MPW has provided the opportunity to Liberian construction constructors to get involved in the construction of roads here.

He argues that the Ministry is not hand-picking contractors, saying they have to go through the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) to enable them to get the contract.

According to Mr. Nyenpan, there are more Liberian construction companies involved with the work done by the MPW on the various roads here, but stresses that the capacities of the local firms need to be built.

Additionally, Mr. Nyenpan says Public Works will demolish structures that were constructed on drainages across Monrovia because they are obstructing the free flow of wastes.

He details that the Minister of Finance has signed a financing agreement with other partners [for] a loan agreement during a meeting held with the World Bank for road project in Lofa.

Nyenpan adds that funding has been secured for the Salayea road project and to also pave the road from Gbarnga, Bong County to Voinjama, Lofa County.He concludes that active road works will resume in early November.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.