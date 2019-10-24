Liberia: AfDB Assures Public Works of Funding for Voinjama Road Project

Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan says the African Development Bank (AfDB) has assured the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) that funding the road from Voinjama to Kalahun, Lofa County will be the next line of projects [that the bank will consider].

Speaking on a local radio Tuesday, 22 October, Mr. Nyenpan says MPW is concerned about quality road construction so that it doesn't get spoiled very early.The Public Works Minister reminds Liberians that road users need to pay a small amount to assist in the construction of the roads.According to him, trucks usually use the Diggsville road in Montserrado County and put the road in a bad condition.

Mr. Nyenpan indicates that trucks [operators or owners] need to pay some money which could be used towards improving the condition of the Diggsville road.

Meanwhile Mr. Nyenpan reveals that MPW has provided the opportunity to Liberian construction constructors to get involved in the construction of roads here.

He argues that the Ministry is not hand-picking contractors, saying they have to go through the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) to enable them to get the contract.

According to Mr. Nyenpan, there are more Liberian construction companies involved with the work done by the MPW on the various roads here, but stresses that the capacities of the local firms need to be built.

Additionally, Mr. Nyenpan says Public Works will demolish structures that were constructed on drainages across Monrovia because they are obstructing the free flow of wastes.

He details that the Minister of Finance has signed a financing agreement with other partners [for] a loan agreement during a meeting held with the World Bank for road project in Lofa.

Nyenpan adds that funding has been secured for the Salayea road project and to also pave the road from Gbarnga, Bong County to Voinjama, Lofa County.He concludes that active road works will resume in early November.