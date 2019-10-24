Liberia: Alexander Cummings Commits L$5.2 Million to NCCC

24 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Ishmael F. Menkor

On Friday, October 18, 2019, the political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings, donated L$5.2 million to the administration of the Nimba County Community College (NCCC) as part of his contribution to the construction of the Science College.

Mr. Cummings, who made the donation in Sanniquellie, the county's political capital, said he donated the money to educate young people, whose population constitutes about 65 percent of the country's total population of 4.5 million people as recorded by the 2008 national census and housing population.

"We believe in education, because one of the key things that will transform Liberia is to educate the young people," he said.

Mr. Cummings said as the world becomes more technologically-driven, science and technology are also good and very important for the future of Liberia, something which the Cummings Foundation wants to focus on, particularly with regard to science and technology.

He praised the administration of the school, classifying the school as one of the best community colleges in Liberia.

Mr. Cummings lauded members of his traveling entourage, who NCCC students and faculty highly received with songs and political battle cries upon their arrival on campus.

Prior to their visit on the NCCC campus, they earlier toured the Gboa Chiefdom, an eight-mile catchment community west of Sanniquelle, and other communities, identifying women's organizations and potential farmers.

He told locals that his visit was to meet other stakeholders as a means of pushing the Taa Wongbe agenda in his senatorial bid for the county.

Taa Wongbe is one of many Nimbaians who have expressed interest to contest the up-coming 2020 senatorial election.

Mr. Cummings had earlier embarked on investing several million United States dollars to empower local farmers and farming cooperatives across Nimba.

Mr. Cummings has also talked with the Sanniquellie Women, headed by Madam Yah Belleh, urging them to consider Mr. Wongbe as their first choice in the pending special 2020 senatorial election.

