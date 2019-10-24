Liberia: Pres. Weah Invites Zambian 'Prophet' to Pray for Liberia

... As Ghanaian 'Prophet' warns of 'civil war again in Liberia'

President George Weah has invited a 'man of God' from Zambia, Prophet Shepherd M. Mesala, to beseech God on behalf of Liberia, the Zambian Observer reported earlier this week.

Since the publication of the story in Zambia, the office of President Weah is yet to make public comment, though the Daily Observer has made series of contacts with Isaac Solo Kelgbeh, including text messages and phone calls, which have not yet received reply.

However, according to the notice availed to Zambian Observer, Prophet Shepherd M. Mesala will pray for the economy of Liberia and will meet delegates from the head of State. "His accuracy in Prophecy, healing and preaching the 'word of God' has won him international favors and recognition," the Zambian news outlet says, adding that "some Zambians see him as an 'attention seeker'."

Other countries that invited Prophet Mesala in 2019 alone, the news outlet says, include Zimbabwe, South Africa, India, Malawi, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, and Liberia. He is known for advising politicians, and speaking his mind to the people of Zambia as a voice for the voiceless using his Ministry.

It can be recalled that the Religious Advisor to President Weah, Reverend M. Emmanuel Nimely, also called on all bishops, apostles, prophets, prophetess, pastors, evangelists and Imams, as well as the entire religious community to observe a three-day fast and prayers.

The purpose of this, according to Rev. Nimely, was to intercede for God's traveling grace and favor upon President Weah and his entourage in acquiring investments, and grants for the nation, as well as to strengthen bilateral relationships with other nations.

He backs his calls with Psalm 18:44-45, which says: "As soon as they hear of me, they shall obey me: the strangers shall submit themselves to me, the strangers shall fade away, and be afraid out of their close places."

Rev. Nimely also calls on all churches across Liberia to hold a thanksgiving service, gratifying the Almighty God for gains made by the Liberian delegation in China.

"The fast and prayer are also intended for God's mercy to foster Unity and Reconciliation among the Liberian people and cleanse the land from divisiveness," he said.

Additionally, Rev. Nimely calls on all Christians to hold an all-night tarry on every last Friday in the month to intercede for God's mercy on the Government and people of Liberia as well as the Lord's intervention on the infrastructural and economic drives of the nation.

Ghana Prophet

While the Liberians and the Government anticipate 'Prophet Mesala's turn to lead intercession for Liberia, a prophet from Ghana has warned that all should pray for Liberia, otherwise, a long and dark future for the country awaits.

His Grace Cosmos Walker Affran, a prophet from Ghana.

In his Facebook post on Sunday, October 20, 2019, His Grace Cosmos Walker Affran of Ghana, declared that the whole world should pray for Liberia country, prophesying that "June 2020, the Government of Liberia will shake, and the whole country will shake, Anti - George Weah people will protest against the government, the security personnel will fire live bullets at protesters, and civil war will begin again in Liberia. This time, it will take 15 years for Liberians to cease fire and have peace again."

He closed his prophecy with a rather striking parable:

"H. E. George Weah, a man who eats palm nuts food, whiles wearing a white dress, does not have a meeting with his in-laws after eating. Don't forget a white dress and a palm nut food are enemies. "[thus] saith the Lord" prophecy by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran," he said.