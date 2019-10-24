Liberia: STG FC Brings 4 Foreign-Based Players to Liberia

24 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David S. Menjor

-Begin justification

The Scott-Tabi Group (STG) of Companies football club has brought into the country four of its foreign-based players scouted over several months.

Niamgaly Daamane, Tete Agbagba and Mayere Lounin, all from Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Monday, October 21, 2019, showed up for practice at the temporary STG playing pitch in Paynesville.

Next to the Ivorian players is Assaiadou Eric from Conakry, Guinea, who because of his "good performance" in that country's major leagues, has won the admiration of Martin Scott-Tabi, president of the Scott-Tabi Group (STG) of companies.

STG is an international group of companies operating in Avion, France, Ankara, Turkey, Monrovia, Liberia, etc.

Mr. Scott-Tabi said his organization is involved in a series of programs and productions, including the making of quality medicated soap and the promotion of talents, mainly football.

"I am pleased with the incoming players because I have followed them for over two years now, and it is my pleasure to include them into the team in Liberia since my mission covers the world," Scott-Tabi said.

He added that the objective of grooming the football talents is to allow them to benefit from their talents, while they are still young.

"We have contacts with good football clubs in Europe, Asia and some other parts of Africa where the game is played for good money; mainly when those who play it are up to the task," he said.

Recently the STG FC played a decisive friendly match with the River Cess County team, and defeated them 4-2.

"The STG FC is a football academy currently undergoing construction and it is our plan that not only the game of football will be taught at the academy, but also academic lessons, so as to allow our players have control over their future wealth from the game," Scott-Tabi said.

He said with the arrival of the four players, the total number of the players of his team is now 40, and as time goes by they will all be required to reside at the academy for them to have complete concentration on learning good lessons and playing good football.

Niamgaly Daamane, said he and his colleagues are in Liberia to fulfill their dream of becoming better players, and have the opportunity to travel to Europe, and other parts of the world where the game of football is one of highly well paid profession.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.