South Africa: DA to Elect New Parliamentary Leader Next Week, Steenhuisen No Longer Chief Whip - for Now

Photo: News24 Video/YouTube
Mmusi Maimane, left, announces his resignation as leader of South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance. Behind him at the press conference are Helen Zille, the party's newly elected Federal Council Chairperson, centre, and Athol Trollip, who resigned as party chairperson on the same day.
24 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

The DA's parliamentary caucus will hold an election next week to choose its new parliamentary leader after Mmusi Maimane resigned on Thursday, said DA caucus chairperson and acting parliamentary leader Annelie Lotriet.

Lotriet was speaking on Thursday morning after the DA held a brief caucus meeting.

She said since the chief whip was appointed by the parliamentary leader, current chief whip John Steenhuisen had to step down.

"It is just because he is appointed by the parliamentary leader, and because Mr Maimane is no longer the parliamentary leader, John [Steenhuisen] automatically had to step down," she explained.

As caucus chairperson, Lotriet is the acting parliamentary leader until Tuesday's election of the new parliamentary leader.

"We'll have an election for parliamentary leader next week, and it is then the prerogative of the parliamentary leader to appoint a chief whip.

Asked about the mood of the meeting, Lotriet said: "It was initially a bit muted because I think people are still reeling a little bit after yesterday's announcements.

"So, I explained the processes and everybody understands them and I think we're now all on board and we'll steady the ship."

Earlier, Steenhuisen said his term as party chief whip ended with Maimane's resignation.

Steenhuisen took to Twitter to clarify that he had not resigned from the position: "Let me be clear: I have NOT resigned from the @Our_DA or Parliament."

"The leader of the party appoints the chief whip. With Mmusi's resignation from Parliament my term as chief whip ends. I remain a committed and determined member of the party and cause."

Deputy chief whip Jacques Julius would be acting chief whip in the interim, Mail and Guardian reported.

- Additional reporting by Paul Herman

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Opposition Leader Maimane Accuses Detractors of Smear Campaign
I Have a Dream of Putting a Job in Every Home - Maimane
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.