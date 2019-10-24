South Africa: Concern Mounts for Missing Herolds Bay Mom and Two Children

A massive search is on for Southern Cape mum Heidi Scheepers and her two children who vanished after they were last seen in Herolds Bay, near George, on Tuesday.

"Nobody has been found," police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie told News24 by phone, in between briefing rescue workers.

Concern is mounting for the three who were last seen with a charcoal VW Caravelle, registration number CAW 66036, according to the Pink Ladies organisation, which circulates information on missing people.

A picture of a fresh-faced and smiling Heidi, who has mid-length blonde hair was posted in the hope that people would report sightings.

Netwerk24 reported that she went to the beach on Tuesday with her husband Etienne and their children, Cuzette, 6, and Hugo, 2.

They parted ways in the parking lot with the understanding that they would meet at home later.

The alarm was raised by her husband when his family did not return.

The 35-year-old mother had not taken her cellphone with her.

Pojie told the publication that parts of a vehicle were found near Voëlklip, but they were still trying to establish whether they were part of her vehicle.

Herolds Bay is a seaside town along the Garden Route.

The George Herald reported that the search resumed in Voëlklip from first light on Thursday.

The publication reported that parts of the vehicle were found at the foot of a cliff going down to the sea. Divers had to hold off their search in the water on Wednesday night, due to unfavourable weather conditions.

A broken windscreen of a Volkswagen vehicle, a shoe and other clothing were seen floating just below Voëlklip in the sea.

TimesLive reported that the couple owns the Herolds Bay Café and runs the Garden Route Property Management group, which manages several holiday homes in the area.

