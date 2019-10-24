Mozambique: Defence Ministry Announces Attack On Insurgents

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence Ministry on Tuesday announced another artillery attack against positions of insurgent forces in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The Ministry's brief statement announced that cannon and mortars were used against "a place of refuge of the criminals" in the Miangalewa region of Mocimboa da Praia district.

Several of the insurgents were "neutralised", the statement said, but it gave no further details.

"Operations are continuing", it said, "and the defence and security forces are continuing to pursue the insurgents who are on the run".

The insurgency in Cabo Delgado, believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, began with attacks on police premises in Mocimboa da Praia on 5 October 2017. In the ensuing two years, the terrorist raids have spread to neighbouring districts, including Macomia, Nangade and Palma.

It is thought that the insurgents have murdered at least 300 civilians. Villages in the interior of the affected districts have been burnt down, and many of their inhabitants have fled to the lager towns or to the coast.