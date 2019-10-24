Mozambique: Attorney-General Swears New Attorneys Into Office

Maputo — Mozambique's Attorney-General, Beatriz Buchili, on Tuesday urged the local bodies of the Public Prosecutor's Office to seek solutions that are in line with the reality of each province, so as to ensue better prevention and combat against crime.

She was speaking in Maputo after swearing in several senior figures in her office - including Sub-Attorney General Mourao Baluce, who now becomes Deputy Chief Inspector of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The central provinces of Manica and Tete now have new chief attorneys, namely Jorge Tivane and Herminia Gustvo,

Buchili said that continual and specialist training of prosecutors is necessary in order to fight effectively against crime, including corruption and money laundering.

"A further priority is to increase our intervention in the control of legality and legal defence of the interests that the law determines", she added. "We place under the responsibility of those we have just sworn in, as leaders of bodies of the Public Prosecutor's Office, the task of guaranteeing the correct pursuit of the attributes of that office".

Buchili said that meant there must be "irreproachable exercise of their powers" by prosecutors and all staff in the sector.

In establishing a plan of intervention to prevent and fight effectively against crime, Nampula, Tete and Manica provinces stand out, she argued.

"In Nampula, in addition to common crimes, the data indicate the occurrence of a considerable number of crimes of money-laundering", said Buchili.

In both Tete and Manica, she was concerned about environmental crimes, arising from the exploitation of mineral resources. In Manica, small scale gold mining has led to the pollution of several of the province's rivers.

Buchili called on those who have now taken office to act with humility, transparency, discipline and a spirit of mission.