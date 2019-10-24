Mozambique: Over Half a Tonne of Drugs Incinerated

23 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) on Wednesday destroyed in Maputo over half a tonne of illicit drugs.

The drugs were seized between June 2018 and this month in various parts of Maputo, notably the international airport, where drug carriers (known as "mules") have frequently been caught with drugs hidden in their luggage or inside their person.

The heavy drugs incinerated on Wednesday included 67.9 kilos of heroin, 23.3 kilos of cocaine and 54.2 kilos of N-Acetylanthranilic acid, which is a precursor used in the synthesis of methaqualone.

But the largest haul was of 377 kilos of Cathinone, the alkaloid found in khat, and which is used to create various kinds of "recreational drugs".

There were also 4.8 kilos of ephedrine, 800 grams of methamphetamine, and 15.2 kilos of cannabis.

The Maputo City director of SERNIC, Rainha Gamboa, said that, in connection with these drugs, SERNIC had begun 223 criminal proceedings, 123 of which have now been sent to the public prosecutor's office.

In all, there are 319 suspects, 286 of them Mozambican and 33 foreigners - from Tanzania, Nigeria, the United States, Brazil, Venezuela, Angola, South Africa, Namibia, Guinea, Malawi, Canada, Portugal, Ghana, Somalia, Zimbabwe and Ivory Coast.

276 of the 286 Mozambicans were caught with small quantities of cannabis.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.