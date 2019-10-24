South Africa: Gerrie Nel to Lead AfriForum's Charge to Privately Prosecute Tom Moyane On Assault Charge NPA Dropped

AfriForum's private prosecuting unit has announced that it has obtained a nolle prosequi certificate to privately prosecute former SA Revenue Service (SARS) boss Tom Moyane on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and damage to property.

The charges relate to the alleged assault of Lerato Maila, who is the mother of his grandchild, in May last year. She was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

Moyane is accused of tackling and kicking the teen in the face during a heated altercation at his Weltevreden Park home.

Medical reports from Helen Joseph Hospital, dated May 15, 2018, showed that the teen had a bruised jaw, a cut inside of her cheek, and a bruised abdomen.

In July last year, Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 prosecutors could see no prospects of a successful prosecution and decided not to pursue the charges.

The head of AfriForum's private prosecuting unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, will now be acting for Maila.

"According to Maila, Tom Moyane assaulted her in May 2018 at his house in Roodepoort, Gauteng by scratching her on her abdomen, pushing her around and kicking her in the face," AfriForum said.

"Moyane also threw her cellphone into pieces against the wall before the alleged attack when he realised that she had been recording him. Maila phoned her mother immediately after the alleged attack, who told her to lay charges at the SAPS (SA Police Service).

"The NPA decided not to prosecute Moyane, however, because according to them there wasn't enough evidence," AfriForum said. "In light of the wave of violence against women and children in the country, this is a very important case in which AfriForum's private prosecuting unit simply must get involved," Nel said. "Such alleged actions are indicative of bullying and Moyane should be held accountable. The NPA's failure to prosecute him is also a gross violence of their constitutional duty to strive for justice in society."

Moyane could not be reached for comment. Calls to his cellphone went unanswered.

Source: News24