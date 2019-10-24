South Africa: Gerrie Nel to Lead AfriForum's Charge to Privately Prosecute Tom Moyane On Assault Charge NPA Dropped

24 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

AfriForum's private prosecuting unit has announced that it has obtained a nolle prosequi certificate to privately prosecute former SA Revenue Service (SARS) boss Tom Moyane on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and damage to property.

The charges relate to the alleged assault of Lerato Maila, who is the mother of his grandchild, in May last year. She was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

Moyane is accused of tackling and kicking the teen in the face during a heated altercation at his Weltevreden Park home.

Medical reports from Helen Joseph Hospital, dated May 15, 2018, showed that the teen had a bruised jaw, a cut inside of her cheek, and a bruised abdomen.

In July last year, Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 prosecutors could see no prospects of a successful prosecution and decided not to pursue the charges.

The head of AfriForum's private prosecuting unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, will now be acting for Maila.

"According to Maila, Tom Moyane assaulted her in May 2018 at his house in Roodepoort, Gauteng by scratching her on her abdomen, pushing her around and kicking her in the face," AfriForum said.

"Moyane also threw her cellphone into pieces against the wall before the alleged attack when he realised that she had been recording him. Maila phoned her mother immediately after the alleged attack, who told her to lay charges at the SAPS (SA Police Service).

"The NPA decided not to prosecute Moyane, however, because according to them there wasn't enough evidence," AfriForum said. "In light of the wave of violence against women and children in the country, this is a very important case in which AfriForum's private prosecuting unit simply must get involved," Nel said. "Such alleged actions are indicative of bullying and Moyane should be held accountable. The NPA's failure to prosecute him is also a gross violence of their constitutional duty to strive for justice in society."

Moyane could not be reached for comment. Calls to his cellphone went unanswered.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.