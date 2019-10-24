Ghana: Referendum Will Regulate Conduct of MMDCEs - NDP

24 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberta Sarpong

Koforidua — The Secretary General of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, has urged the electorate to participate and vote yes in the upcoming referendum to improve on the level of democracy, good governance and the rule of law in the country.

"Citizens must gain some power to regulate the conduct of the metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) to enhance our democracy, good governance and the rule of law in Ghana," he stressed.

Alhaji Frimpong made the call at the party's conference to elect its Eastern Regional executives with at least 330 members of the party from the 33 constituencies in the region attending the conference while the Electoral Commission (EC) conducted the election.

He noted that the Electoral Commission (EC) would need 40 per cent turnout and over 75 per cent of those voting must vote in favour for the proposal to be passed, the referendum would allow for the direct election of MMDCEs and allow political parties to be involved in local elections.

"The NDP when voted into power will set up a Community Organisation Bureau (COB) which will serve as a watchdog in the various communities to check the activities of the MMDCEs," Alhaji Frimpong indicated.

He commended the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for creating new districts in the various regions and intimated that the NDP and the NPP had similar visions that would accelerate the growth and development of the country.

The Regional Secretary of NDP, Gideon Ampah Amoasi urged the citizenry especially those who believe in the ideology of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to rally behind her to contest next year's presidential election.

The Deputy Regional Director of the EC, Asirifi Gyan, who swore in the executives into office said 14 positions were filed and all went unopposed indicating that there would not be any vote cast per the rules and regulations of the party.

The regional executives include, Nana Osei Bonsu, Chairman, Rev. Mike Adu Akore, First Vice Chairman, Alhaji Rakina Ibrahim, Second Vice Chairman, Ampah Amoasi Gideon, Secretary, Asante Williams, Deputy Secretary, Fred Elorm Dzah, youth leader, Danso Edward, First Deputy Youth Organiser, James Oteng Boateng, and Second Deputy Youth Organiser, Reverend Mrs Vida Adjei, women leader, Ebenezer Agyiri, Treasurer, Grace Larbi, Deputy Treasurer, Okatakyie Agyeman Prempeh and Director of Communications.

