Ghana: Olam Board Pays Courtesy Call On President

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (middle) with members of the Olam Board.

This was when the Chairman, Independent and Non-Executive Director of Olam International, Mr Lim Ah Doo on Monday paid a courtesy call on the President.

The visit formed part of Olam Ghana's 25th anniversary engagement activities.

He was accompanied by Executive Director, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Olam International Limited,

Mr Sunny Verghese, Mr Srivathsan V, Managing Director & CEO and Eric Botwe, Sr Vice President - Cocoa.

Over the course of the last 25 years, the company has built a reputation of being one of the leading food and agri-business companies in the country.