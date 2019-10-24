Ghana: Olam Board Pays Courtesy Call On President

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (middle) with members of the Olam Board.
This was when the Chairman, Independent and Non-Executive Director of Olam International, Mr Lim Ah Doo on Monday paid a courtesy call on the President.
The visit formed part of Olam Ghana's 25th anniversary engagement activities.
He was accompanied by Executive Director, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Olam International Limited,
Mr Sunny Verghese, Mr Srivathsan V, Managing Director & CEO and Eric Botwe, Sr Vice President - Cocoa.
Over the course of the last 25 years, the company has built a reputation of being one of the leading food and agri-business companies in the country.