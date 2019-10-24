Ghana: Bui Dam Spillage Renders 50 Residents Homeless

24 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah Sunyani

ABOUT 50 residents of Bongase Nsuano in the Banda District of Bono Region have been rendered homeless as a result of spillage of the Bui Dam by the Bui Power Authority (BPA), the Ghanaian Times gathered here yesterday.

The spillage by the BPA is to bring the water level in the dam to acceptable level and safeguard the dam from being damaged by rising waters in the dam as a result of heavy rainfall in recent times.

The Ghanaian Times information is that the Authority prior to the spillage, made announcement to that effect. According to some residents, water has flooded their compounds and rooms and they are compelled to move their belongings to higher grounds for safety.

The Chief of Bongase Nsuano, Togbui Keteni Yelu, speaking to the Ghanaian Times on phone confirmed the displacement to the paper and said nothing has been done so far by the Bui Power Authority to alleviate their plight. "We are living under trees as a result of the spillage".

"About 50 of us have been displaced and some of our buildings have even collapsed. The assembly man for the area since the floods begun have been here several times but without help. We plead with government through the Banda District Assembly to come to our aid," he pleaded.

According to reports gathered by this paper, the possibility of outbreak of disease was high since the flood waters have brought in its wake filth in the community.

Efforts by the paper to speak to the Bui Power Authority and the Banda District Assembly failed.

Meanwhile information available to the Ghanaian Times indicates that BPA would open the water way as well as evacuate affected people.

Ghana
West Africa
Environment
Water
