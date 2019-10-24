Ghana: Ghacem Donates to Effia Nkwanta Hospital

GHACEM Limited, as part of their corporate social responsibility, has donated two brand new vital signs monitors to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Takoradi.

Vital Signs Monitor is an electronic monitoring device that measures and displays a patient's vital signs in inpatient and outpatient conditions.

Despite it being an essential tool in medical care, the regional referral centre; Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital is scarcely managing two of these devices.

In a response to this need, GHACEM Limited procured and donated two of the vital signs monitors to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, after a thorough need assessment, Production Manager for GHACEM Takoradi factory, Eric Appiah Odoom said.

He noted that the support would bring about some efficiency and ease the burden on the facility in providing the best quality healthcare not only to residents of the region but other parts of the country.

Deputy Director of Nursing at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital, Justina Amo Yartey who received the items on behalf of the hospital expressed great satisfaction for the gesture shown by GHACEM.

She said the significance of the devices cannot be over-emphasised and thus urged other benevolent organisations to emulate the gesture.

Earlier, GHACEM-Takoradi as part of its health and safety week celebration undertook a cleanup exercise at the hospital.

Head of Health and Safety, GHACEM-Takoradi, Robert Difonu said the exercise is a deliberate action taken over the years to demonstrate how responsive the company is to communities.

"This is the only referral centre, the closest and resourced to attend to our workers should there be an emergency. We owe it a duty to maintain and support its growth so we could be guaranteed of the best treatment possible," Mr Difonu explained.