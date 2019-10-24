Ghana: Nsawam Municipality Records 42 Fire Cases

Nsawam — The Nsawam Municipality in the Eastern Region recorded 42 fire cases from January to October 21, this year, as against 37 cases during the same period, last year.

This represents a 16 per cent increase over the previous year.

Briefing theGhanaian Times here,yesterday, the Commander of the Nsawam Municipal Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Divisional Officer Grade I (DO I) Joseph Yaw Torsu, said cases recorded were mostly domestic and electrical fires.

He lamented that the sensitisation programmes for the public was not been taken seriously, and said efforts to address the menace would continue.

DOI Torsu stated that the Command would intensify its periodic inspection of public places, such as petrol filling stations and lorry parks, to ensure they complied with fire safety regulations and acquire fire certificates.

He said the Command from January to October 21, 2019, attended to rescue operations in 11 road accidents, adding that, properties worth millions of Ghana Cedis were destroyed by fire.

DOI Torsu stated that the Command would continue to collaborate with stakeholders such as the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Water Company to prevent fires outbreaks.

He asked the public to adhere to the fire safety regulations, and to call the Fire Service emergency number 192 during fire outbreaks.

"Desist from putting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in rooms and also put candles in earthen wares to prevent fire out breaks, " DOI Torsu said.

He called on journalists to collaborate with the GNFS in its efforts educate the public on fire outbreaks.