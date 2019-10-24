Ghana: ISD Staff Asked to Use Channels to Sensitise Public to Vote Dec 17, 2019

Sekondi — Information Services Department (ISD) staff in the Western and Western North Regions have been asked to use their communication skills and channels to educate, sensitise and create awareness to the public about the impending district level elections and referendum on December 17, 2019.

They have also been challenged to use their communication skills and channels acquired during their training to bear on the impending elections and referendum.

The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Madam Gifty Kusi, who opened a day's workshop for officers of the Information Services Department (ISD) at Sekondi, noted that the success of the December 17, 2019, elections would depend on the sensitisation, education and awareness methods they would apply.

Madam Kusi urged them to educate, sensitise and create awareness for Ghanaians to vote massively to elect district assembly members, unit committee members and to vote in a referendum so that the constitutional requirement and the government's democratic reforms in the local governance system must be achieved.

She told the information officers: "You are required to use all communication channels and skills to reach the populace and execute your duty professionally to change people's lukewarm attitude on local level elections."

The Western Regional Information Officer, Nana Armstrong Asmah, said the amendment of Article 55(3) would introduce multi-party system of election at the local level to include grassroots participation in local governance.

He noted that the voting to amend Article 243(1) would allow for the election of all metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) by the citizenry and make them more accountable and transparent to the electorate and also allow participation in the local governance system.