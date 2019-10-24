Ghana: Ho West Assembly Constructs fire Station for Dzolo-Kpuita

24 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti And Dzolo-Kpuita

THE Ho West District Assembly has constructed a station for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at Dzolo-Kpuita, the district capital.

The GH¢310,000 edifice was constructed through the District Assembly Common Fund.

The Ho West GNFS District Headquarters has four offices, a rest room, an equipment unit, a dressing room, a conference room and two fire tender garages.

Conducting the Ghanaian Times round the facility yesterday, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ho West, Mr Ernest Victor Apau, said that the fire station would be inaugurated before the end of the year.

According to him, the station would be manned by nine personnel of the GNFS after its inauguration.

"As a district, we need to have some basic facilities such as a fire station to operate efficiently without relying all the time on the regional capital in times of emergency," Mr Apau said.

The fire station was among the facilities the DCE pledged to construct for the district as a matter of priority, when he assumed office a few years ago.

Mr Apau said that with regards to the vast size of the Ho West District and high incidence of bush fires in the Abutia area, the fire station was appropriate for the district.

Apart from that, he maintained that the fire station was necessary for the security of the area.

"We will continue to work hard to secure all the basic offices and institutions required for the smooth administration of the district," he added.

Already, plans are far advanced to upgrade the Kpedze Clinic to a district hospital.

