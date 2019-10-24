Ghana/South Africa: South African Officials for Kotoko, SAN Pedro Clash

The Competitions Committee for the CAF Confederations Cup has appointed South African officials to handle Asante Kotoko's clash with Ivorian side San Pedro at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Kotoko will host the Ivorian side in the first-leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoff before the reverse fixture in Cote d'Ivoire.

This follows Kotoko's failure to progress to the league stage of the Champions League competition, the continent's premier club competition reserved for the elites.

They lost 2-3 on aggregate to Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia after winning the first leg in Kumasi, Ghana 2-0 but suffered a 3-0 crash in the second leg in Tunisia.

Referee Eugine Nkosinathi Mdlule will be the center referee for the game on Sunday at 3:00PM kick-off time.

Mdlule will be assisted by compatriots Athenkosi Ndongeni and Elphas Sitole, with Lebalang Martin Mokete from Lesotho as the Fourth Official.