Ghana: 2nd MTN Skate Soccer for Sat.

The second edition of the MTN Skate Soccer League has been fixed for Saturday, at the handball court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Two teams from the Greater Accra Region, Accra Giants and Zongo Lions and Western Tigers representing the Western Region would announce their presence with a fierce battle to determine who comes out victorious.

The competition would be played in a round robin format with the winner facing the Ashanti Warriors in a grand finale at a later date.

The captains of the three teams are fired up and have assured fans a fantastic performance.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), Mr Albert Frimpong, expressed his gratitude to sponsors, MTN Ghana Limited and Binatone Ghana Limited as well as the Ghanaian sports media for the support given the sport.

According to him, the IFSS will reward skate soccer fans for their loyalty with additional and exciting promotions, saying "we intend collaborating with the media to put out a total of hundred questions to test people's knowledge of the game and the various sponsors."

Albert Frimpong who is also a Board Member of the Ghana Olympic Committee said at the end of the promotion, people with the highest scores of correct answers will win great products including double decker fridges, blenders, microwaves, phones, airtime, modems and many more valuable products from the sponsors.

Skate is a game dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society with the key focus of getting them off the streets and again creating an environment that will give them the opportunity to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.