Ghana: TEWU Expresses Concerns About Unionised Members in Technical Universities By Times Reporter

The Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said it has noted with serious concern the disregard for members of TEWU in the Technical Universities by government and for that matter the Ministry of Education and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) in the discussions and implementation process of migrating staff of Technical Universities.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Acting General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Denkyira Korankye, TEWU observed that as a major stakeholder, it has been completely left out in the negotiation of the migration process.

"As it stands, members of TEWU do not know their placements in terms of the migration though we took part in the staff audit conducted by National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), members of TEWU in the Technical Universities solidarise with the other Associations in the Technical Universities who have embarked on strike," it said.

The statement continues, "We wish to state that we will not hesitate to join them soon in the strike because we are in the struggle together."

The Union, it said, was also not happy about the continuous delay on the part of government in releasing the second tier contribution of Technical Universities Staff from January, 2010 to April, 2019.

"From 1st January, 2020, our members who will be retiring stand the danger of going home with nothing as lump sum payment after many years of sacrifices for the nation's starring us in our face, adding that the Board of Trustees of the Ghana Polytechnic Workers' Pension Scheme has made several follow-ups to get the contributions to the Fund Manager to invest towards members pension but to no avail."

Consequently, TEWU said if by Thursday, 31st October, 2019, these issues were not resolved, "we would have no option but to embark on an indefinite strike action until the issues were resolved".