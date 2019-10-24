Ghana: Family Health University College Medical Students Visit Teshie Mantse, KAIPTC

Freshmen medical students of the Family Health University College (FHUC), on Tuesday paid a familiarisation visit to Teshie Mantse, Nii Ashitey Akromfra III, and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), in Accra.

This forms part of the orientation programme and annual rituals for incoming medical students of the FHUC. They were led by Registrar of the FHUC Medical School, Mrs Rita Kaine.

The Teshie Mantse briefed the students about the history of Teshie, how it started as a small fishing community in 1916, and has developed over the years with a large population and to its present status as a municipality.

Nii Ashitey Akromfra III and his elders disclosed that, knowing the importance and benefits of education and healthcare, they released land to Professor E.Y. Kwawukume for the establishment of the school and hospital.

According to the traditional leader, both the school and the hospital have lifted high the image of Teshie and have become a great benefit to the people in the community and its environs.

The Teshie Mantse and his elders commended Professor Kwawukume, Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital, Dr Susu Bridget and the entire management for serving the community with all their heart.

He advised the students to take good care of themselves and concentrate on their books to become good doctors that would make their parents proud.

Mrs Kaine expressed gratitude to the Teshie Mantse for the wonderful reception accorded them and pledged management and students' commitment to call on them when facing any challenge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the KAIPTC, the students were taken through the various programmes being offered at the centre.

According to Mrs Kaine the students, especially the women were advised to undertake short courses such as Conflict Management etc after completing the medical school.

Family Health Medical School is affiliated to the University of Ghana and accredited by both the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and the Medical & Dental Council (MDC).

The school offers a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme and a four and a half-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme.

The school has students from Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, and Pakistan.