Ghana: Deputy G/A Minister Calls On ABL Management

The Deputy Greater Accra Minister, Mrs Elizabeth K. T. Sackey, yesterday paid a courtesy call on the management of the Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), to foster corporation between both entities.

Mrs Sackey familiarised herself with the operations of the company, discussed ways by which her outfit and the company could work together to improve upon the economic and social conditions of the people.

The deputy minister and her entourage toured the facilities of the company, and were briefed on how products of ABL were manufactured.

Mrs Sackey commended ABL for its dedication to quality service delivery and workplace safety.

She encouraged ABL to increase its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and to expand its reach to other districts and not limit itself to Adabraka and its environs.

"This is a big company and a lot more people can benefit from you," the deputy minister added.

Mrs Sackey requested ABL's plans for future projects so that her outfit could coordinate with the company in implementing its projects.

She also suggested to the company to consider developing sugar free drinks to cater for persons living with diabetes.

Ms Adwoa Arthur, Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of ABL, reiterated ABL's commitment to helping the communities in its locality and across the country as part of its CSRs.

She said that ABL has planned to improve the lives of farmers in the country, especially maize producing farmers as well as to partner the Accra and Tema Metropolitan Assemblies in a tree planting project.

Ms Arthur thanked the deputy minister for her visit and was hopeful for fruitful collaboration between both outfits to foster peaceful co-existence and to jointly develop the nation.