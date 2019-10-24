Sudan: Putin - We Will Support Sudan to Normalize Political Situation

24 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sochi — The Russian President, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would support Sudan for normalizing its internal political situation , calling the international community to consider the situation in Sudan by objective and unbiased way.

President Putin underscored during meeting with Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan on the infringes of the Russian -African Summit in Sochi resolve to continue necessary assistance and support for normalization of situation in Sudan.

" Before any thing , the Arab countries should be fair and objective towards the Sudanese issue and to base on respect of sovereignty , independence and safety of territory of Sudan" President Putin said.

He indicated that Sudan was going through the most significant domestic political stages , referring to signing of the constitutional declaration and formation of the sovereign council and the transitional government as initial steps for putting the country on the path of sustainable development.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan , for his part, presented a briefing to the Russian President on the ongoing political process in the country and steps made by Sudan to steer the interim period and achieve peace.

The Russian -African summit is significant event at level of Russia -Africa relations as around 40 presidents and leaders of major groupings and regional institutions are taking part.

