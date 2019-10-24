Sudan: Al-Burhan - We Will Work With Russia to Develop Our Armed Forces' Capabilities

24 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sochi — Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan stressed that Sudan was looking forward to cooperating with Russia and executing all military deals struck between the two countries.

He explained that they were awaiting the accords to be approved by President Putin in order to put the agreements in place by way that would lead to reform of the Sudanese military establishment and development of the Armed Forces' capabilities.

Al-Burhan , in press statements following meeting with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Russian -African Forum in Sochi on Thursday , that Sudan and Russia shared common concern for cooperation in economic and investment fields as well as coordination at international forums.

He stated that the Sudanese-Russian relation was over sixty-year old and that Russia remained supportive to Sudan and Sudanese people , adding that Russia always stands alongside the right particularly about reform of international institutions.

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council thanked President Putin for his invitation and affirmed exertion of efforts to enhance relations between the two countries.

