Ethiopia: Kengen,Tulu Moye Geothermal Operations Sign Drilling Contract

24 October 2019
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Mahlet Fasil

A contract to begin drilling works for phase one of Tulu Moye project in Ethiopia was signed yesterday between Kenya Electricity Generating Company Limited (Kengen) and Tulu Moye Geothermal Operations PLC (TMGO) at Hilton Hotel in Addis Abeba.

CEO of KenGen, Rebecca Miano,CEO of KenGen, and Darrell Boyd, CEO of TMGO, signed the drilling contract. "As top geothermal energy providers in Africa, KenGen has been an inspiration to the region. TMGO is thrilled to become development partners with such a powerhouse; this agreement is a sign of mutual trust and commitment to advancing geothermal energy, which in turn encourages sustainable development in Ethiopia and Africa as a whole," said a statement released in connection with the signing ceremony.

Accordingly, TMGO will design, finance, build, operate and maintain geothermal powerplant including drilling of geothermal wells. "The project with an estimated capacity to generate 150MW will be developed in two phases (Phase one - 50 MW, Phase two-100MW) to produce electric power in the Main Ethiopian Rift Valley, Oromia Regional State, Arsi & East Shewa zones, and sell the power to the Ethiopian Electric Power."

According to a pre-qualification request issued by TMGO in April 2019, the full first phase project consists of drilling of around ten production wells and two injection wells, construction of a steam-gathering and injection system and a single unit water-cooled condensing steam power plant, a 230kV double bus switchyard and 230kV transmission line to the Koka-Wakena 230kV line. It is expected to cost $260m, financed 75% with debt and 25% with equity.

In December 2017, Ethiopian Electric Power finalized contracts with TMGO for the 520 MW Tulu Moye Geothermal project. TMGO is joint venture between Meridiam, French based global investor & asset managing company & Reykjavik Geothermal Ltd, Icelandic based Geothermal developing company. On August 27 this year, the US Trade and Development Agency signed a grant agreement with TTMGO, to "support initial activities toward the development of the first 50 MW of the planned 520 MW Tulu Moye Geothermal project."

KenGen, using their expertise, have agreed to takeover the drilling for phase one. "Since inception, the company has made considerable inroads in Kenya's energy sector, growing over the years to the current sales market share of about 80% of the electricity consumed by Kenyans," KenGen said in a statement.

At the Geothermal area along the Rift Valley, KenGen has power plants and wellheads running as baseload energy sources in Olkaria and Eburru. The area has installed capacity of 533.9 MW - with an additional 165MW due for commissioning this year. KenGen takes pride in being the largest geothermal producer in Africa and the 9th globally; and is also the first Kenyan company to earn Carbon Asset Fund under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

"This contractual agreement is proof that African nations can work together in technology transfer, capacity building and skills development to support the continent in growing its geothermal sector," said the statement by KenGen. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Business
East Africa
Company
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.