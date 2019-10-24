South Africa: Employment and Labour On Closing of De Aar Labour Centre

press release

Department of Employment and Labour, Northern Cape on the closing of the De Aar office situated at New Lisbon building

The Department of Employment and Labour, Northern Cape would like to confirm and inform its clients and stakeholders in the Pixley Ka Seme district that, the De Aar Labour Centre previously located at the New Lisbon building is no longer operational since 02 September 2019 due to the expiry of the lease.

The interim arrangements were made to continue with services at the Emthanjeni Local Municipality Town hall in De Aar until the new accommodation is secured by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. However the employees declined to work at this temporary accommodation, the management is currently instituting disciplinary actions against these employees to correct the situation.

"We would like to profusely convey our apologies to the community of Pixley Ka Seme district for the inconvenience caused by the closure of De Aar office and and the subsequent actions by the officials to embark on industrial actions. As the Department we are working hard with relevant stakeholders to try and resolve these matters as soon as possible and spare our clients undue hardship" said Zolile Albanie (Chief Director: Provincial Operations).

The Department has devised a plan to continue rendering services across the district in the light of recent development, to cushion our clients from the effects of high expenses in transport to seek services as far as Kimberley due to these unfortunate actions from our employees. Stakeholders and clients will be kept abreast on the latest developments with regard to the above situation and the lasting solutions are expected soon.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour