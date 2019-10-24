East Africa: Panafrican Equipment Group Invests Ksh500 Million in New Kenyan Office, Eyes Market Growth

24 October 2019
CIO East Africa (Nairobi)
By Sid Chudasama

Panafrican Equipment Kenya Limited has announced the official opening of its new offices in Nairobi which will also double as its East Africa headquarters. This comes as the company eyes for mid and long term market growth and expansion opportunities in Kenya and East Africa.

The firm, a subsidiary of the Panafrican Equipment Group ("PEG") is a recognized leader in providing equipment and after-sales support solutions. It is the principal distributor of Komatsu, Wirtgen Group and AGCO machinery in Kenya widely used in support of the mining and mineral processing, civil and infrastructure, power and energy, agricultural and forestry sectors.

Speaking during the unveiling of the new office, Charles Field-Marsham, PEG Executive Chairman said that the new facility reflects their commitment to Kenya and their continued investment in support of their customers in this market.

"The combined cost for the new facility is Ksh 500 million. Albeit there are current market challenges proving headwinds against many of our sectors, from a mid to long-term perspective, we believe Kenya has the potential if managed correctly, for significant infrastructure development," said Field-Marsham.

Moreover, Scott McCaw, PEG Group Chief Executive Officer, said the firm sees opportunities in the extractive industries as well as continued development in the power and energy markets.

"With Kenya and East Africa focusing on increasing its power supply and growing its extractive market, we believe that such domestic needs for industry diversification, economic growth, and infrastructure development, will certainly drive the mid to long-term development of these two sectors", said McCaw.

To build technical capacity, the firm, across the group, has been investing Kshs 75 million annually in training and development of its personnel as well as customers. This is set for a further boost by the upgraded Panafrican Training Facility in the new premises.

At the facility, PEG offers operator, technical and skills certification both internally and to its customers. Since the customer training programs were launched, more than 20 domestic companies and government institutions have since been trained.

The firm has been in operation in Kenya for 22 years and has grown from a single territory distributor of Komatsu construction equipment to a multi-territory (eight African countries), multi-line (three core brands as above) distributor.The growth has seen the company employ directly and indirectly up to 400 people while recording over four times turnover growth over the last ten years.

Do you have a story that you think would interest our readers?

torial@cio.co.ke

Read the original article on CIO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CIO East Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CIO

Most Popular
ICT
Business
East Africa
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.