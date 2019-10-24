South Africa: Basic Education Gives Progress Report On National Senior Certificate Examination

23 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Basic Education is pleased that the final NSC Exams proceeded smoothly with no major incidents reported in most Provinces. Approximately 790 405 NSC candidates wrote their first major Exam, English Paper 1 today across 7416 examination centres.

However, the department has noted with concern that 275 candidates from Valuveer, Gaopalelwe, Thuto Lore and Bloemhof Combined, North-West Province had to be relocated to safety following violent protests in the area. All learners were successfully evacuated yesterday and managed to write their exam from various examination centres. In a press briefing this morning, MEC Wendy Matsemela reiterated that there was no crisis regarding examinations.

Meanwhile, in other Provinces, Exams proceeded smoothly with no major disruptions, despite threats of service delivery protests in some parts.

We have contacted the police, who are quick to intervene on matters that threaten learners from writing their exams.

There were isolated cases of schools allegedly denying some learners from writing their exams. These reported cases are dealt with immediately. The department strongly condemns any form of prejudice towards learners and is committed to ensuring that all learners stand a chance at obtaining their matric certificate.

The department remains committed to a fair, incident-free and credible examination process.

The DBE further appeals to members of the public to safeguard the interests of the class of 2019, and refrain from disrupting learners from sitting for this most important examination towards obtaining their matric certificate.

