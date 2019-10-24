Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy Opens Global Wildlife Programme South Africa Conference, 29 Oct

24 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries to open Global Wildlife Programme South Africa Conference in Pretoria

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Barbara Creecy, will officially open the 3rd annual Global Wildlife Programme South Africa Conference in Pretoria on 29 October 2019.

The 2019 conference is taking place under the theme Investing in the Wildlife Economy for Livelihoods and Conservation and comprises technical discussions, interactive working groups and a field visit to the Kruger National Park.

The aim is to strengthen collaboration between government and partners to implement GWP projects, and to stimulate new thinking and opportunities for conservation and development.

It is hoped that the conference will increase awareness of experiences from Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean on building and growing a wildlife-based economy, enhance the understanding of the range of projects participating in the GWP and share good practices in project design and implementation, and discuss opportunities to provide input into Global Environment Fund's project design activities.

Government focal points and project management units from the 29 GWP countries, implementing partners, NGO representatives and technical experts will attend the conference.

GWP is a Global Environment Facility (GEF) funded and World Bank Group-led $213 million program. It consists of 29 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean. Since 2016, 19 projects have been implemented, using GEF-6 funding, under an integrated framework to support wildlife conservation and crime prevention for sustainable development. In June 2019, 10 additional countries joined the program (using GEF-7 funds).

GWP national projects invest in activities ranging from anti-poaching, community engagement, human-wildlife conflict (HWC) management, nature-based tourism, protected area management, integrated landscape management, anti-trafficking, and demand reduction. A GWP Global Project, implemented by the World Bank in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), facilitates knowledge exchange, coordination, and collaboration across national projects and other stakeholders.

South Africa, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is implementing a $4.9 million GEF-6 project to strengthening institutions, information management and monitoring to reduce the rate of illegal wildlife trade in the country. South Africa is also preparing a GEF-7 project (US $13.4 million) project, in collaboration with UNEP and the World Bank to promote the biodiversity economy and combat illegal wildlife trade (IWT).

The 2019 conference is a joint effort by the Government of South Africa, World Bank, UNEP, and other GWP partners to promote knowledge sharing and collaboration amongst national projects.

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.