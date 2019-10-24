South Africa: Bloemhof Community Urged to Refrain From Spreading Misleading Information and Threats On Social Media

24 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Despite several requests made to the public to use social media responsibly, misleading information and threats are still being done through social media platforms. It is against this background that members of the community in Bloemhof are once more urged to refrain from spreading such messages as they do not assist in an effort to bring stability in the area, but incite violence.

Meanwhile, police are still monitoring the situation. Due to sporadic stone throwing incidents, traffic is still being diverted on the N12 between Bloemhof and Christiana. Motorists are urged to cooperate with traffic officials posted at various points to redirect traffic as this is done for their safety.

