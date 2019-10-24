Nigeria: Xenophobia - Govt Reiterates Commitment to Implement Warning Signal Mechanisms

24 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — Following the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the federal government has restated its commitment to ensure implementation of the early warning signal mechanisms recently signed between both countries in South Africa, as part of the efforts to curb xenophobic attacks.

It was reported on Tuesday that South African citizens had resumed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in Mpumalamga area of the country.

However, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in statement issued wednesday by NIDCOM's Head of Media Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, insisted that the Consul General in South Africa, Godwin Adama was on top of the situation.

According to her, "the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and South Africa will ensure implementation of the Early Warning Signal mechanisms recently signed between both countries in South Africa, as part of the efforts to curb xenophobic attacks."

Dabiri-Erewa noted that developments at this stage would be taken up at the ministerial level, between the two ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

She added, "the Consul General, Godwin Adama, is currently in Widbank, Mpumulanga, where the crisis happened. He is at a meeting with the highest police authorities there.

"The mission intervened immediately and the situation is currently under control. After this meeting, a meeting with Nigerians along with the South African Police will hold."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.