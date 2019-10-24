Nigeria: Xenophobia - Govt Reiterates Commitment to Implement Warning Signal Mechanisms

Abuja — Following the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the federal government has restated its commitment to ensure implementation of the early warning signal mechanisms recently signed between both countries in South Africa, as part of the efforts to curb xenophobic attacks.

It was reported on Tuesday that South African citizens had resumed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in Mpumalamga area of the country.

However, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in statement issued wednesday by NIDCOM's Head of Media Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, insisted that the Consul General in South Africa, Godwin Adama was on top of the situation.

According to her, "the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and South Africa will ensure implementation of the Early Warning Signal mechanisms recently signed between both countries in South Africa, as part of the efforts to curb xenophobic attacks."

Dabiri-Erewa noted that developments at this stage would be taken up at the ministerial level, between the two ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

She added, "the Consul General, Godwin Adama, is currently in Widbank, Mpumulanga, where the crisis happened. He is at a meeting with the highest police authorities there.

"The mission intervened immediately and the situation is currently under control. After this meeting, a meeting with Nigerians along with the South African Police will hold."