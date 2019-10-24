South Africa: Hawks Arrests Pair for Peddling Forged Documents Including Sick-Notes

press release

North West — A joint operation by the Serious Corruption unit of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and the Road Traffic Management Corporation led to the arrest of two suspects aged 24 and 33 in Ventersdorp on Tuesday for alleged fraud.

The pair was reportedly operating from a local internet café where they allegedly sell an assortment of falsified documents such as license disks, vehicle roadworthy permits, learners and driving licences as well as medical certificates.

The Hawks' team soared into action after being alerted to the pair's criminal activities. Undercover transactions, aimed at gathering evidence, were conducted with the suspects during which the suspects reportedly charged varying amounts starting from R100 to R450 for these documents.

Further investigation led to the seizure of electronic equipment with tailor-made templates of different documents that are modifiable as per customers' specifications. Meanwhile the pair is expected to appear at the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 24 October 2019 facing various counts of fraud in contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA).