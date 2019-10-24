Ethiopia: Addis Mayor Exits After Meeting With PM Abiy

16 October 2019
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Addis Standard staffs

Takele Uma Banti (Eng.), deputy mayor of the capital Addis Abeba, exited his position following a recent "a face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during which the Prime Minister informed Takele that he was being replaced," a source close to the matter told Addis Standard.

News of Takele's departure was reported last night by journalist Elias Meseret Taye. Addis Standard confirmed the news from two more additional sources, one of whom spoke on the record, but on conditions of anonymity.

"The Prime Minister told Takele that he will be replaced by Adanech Abiebie [currently the minister of Revenues], during the meeting three days ago," our source said, "but Adanech will have to be confirmed by the City Council." Just like Takele, Adanech too is not a member of the City Council, hence if confirmed, she will assume the office as deputy mayor.

According to our source Takele Uma's last official day in in his position as deputy mayor was yesterday, a busy day when he presided over the cornerstone laying ceremonies of three mega projects launched by the city administration during his one year and four months stint.

The projects whose constructions were launched yesterday are: The construction of Adwa Center, which will include cinema halls, library, gymnasium, a museum, meeting halls, green areas, cafeteria, restaurants, and parking areas, among others; the construction of public library which will also include playground, open space reading corners for kids and adults alike, art corners and a theater hall among others; as well as the construction of the Grand Palace Parking facility, a four story parking facility which will serve visitors to the newly opened "Unity Park" at the national palace.

What triggered Prime Minister Abiy's decision to remove Takele is not clear, nor if the later will take up another position, although sources indicate that he may be moving to the Ministry of Water and Energy following the upcoming cabinet reshuffle by the Prime Minister. Addis Standard did not confirm this information, yet.

In an another development, the 55 member Central Committee of Oromo Democratic Party (ODP), which includes Takele Uma, has convened this morning. The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss on the fate of the party in light of PM Abiy Ahmed's recent move to dissolve the existing structure of the ruling EPRDF in favor of a united party structure, the details of which is little known.

Sources close to the matter told Addis Standard that ODP's nine member executive Committee is split into two between those who oppose the move and those who support it. However, the say by the 55 members of the CC will be crucial in deciding whether or not the party is dissolving itself to pave ways for Abiy's proposal of a national united party; but that too depends on the final decision of ODP's General Assembly, which is expected to convene after the CC meeting is concluded without major hiccups. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.