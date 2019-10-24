South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Possession of Illegal Weapons At Khanyayo, Flagstaff, Out On Bail

24 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A stabilisation intervention team, established by Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Ntshinga deployed at Khanyayo followed intelligence driven information that resulted in the arrest of two suspects for unlawful possession of firearm on 22 October 2019, at about 01:00.

The operation was effected at Zitha localities, where in the past the local community had their normal lives interrupted due to violent faction fights accompanied by murder and arson.

The following arrests was effected,

1. A 29-year-old male from Zitha A/A, Khanyayo and charged for unlawful possession of prohibited/presumed home-made firearm, brown in colour without ammunition.

2. A male aged 47 from Zitha locality, Khanyayo A/A,lusikisiki was also arrested for possession of a Norinco 9mm pistol with its serial number erased, silver & black in colour, with no ammunition plus one black 9mm empty magazine.

The two suspects, Sandiso Griffiths (29) and Mambizelwa Dakilizwe (47) briefly appeared at Mtontsasa Periodical Court and were both granted bail of R1000 .00 each. The case was remanded to 30 January 2020.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Ntshinga expressed her appreciation for the swift police action that resulted in the recoveries and arrests. "It has been some time since my office initiated this intervention at Khanyayo. Any illegal weapons in the criminal hands can be used to reverse our gains in restoring peace in the ongoing faction fights in the area. Search and seizure of illegal weapons through these intelligence driven operations are our way of eradicating crime and we are grateful for the support and collaboration our members receive from the community", said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.