South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Possession of Illegal Weapons At Khanyayo, Flagstaff, Out On Bail

press release

A stabilisation intervention team, established by Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Ntshinga deployed at Khanyayo followed intelligence driven information that resulted in the arrest of two suspects for unlawful possession of firearm on 22 October 2019, at about 01:00.

The operation was effected at Zitha localities, where in the past the local community had their normal lives interrupted due to violent faction fights accompanied by murder and arson.

The following arrests was effected,

1. A 29-year-old male from Zitha A/A, Khanyayo and charged for unlawful possession of prohibited/presumed home-made firearm, brown in colour without ammunition.

2. A male aged 47 from Zitha locality, Khanyayo A/A,lusikisiki was also arrested for possession of a Norinco 9mm pistol with its serial number erased, silver & black in colour, with no ammunition plus one black 9mm empty magazine.

The two suspects, Sandiso Griffiths (29) and Mambizelwa Dakilizwe (47) briefly appeared at Mtontsasa Periodical Court and were both granted bail of R1000 .00 each. The case was remanded to 30 January 2020.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Ntshinga expressed her appreciation for the swift police action that resulted in the recoveries and arrests. "It has been some time since my office initiated this intervention at Khanyayo. Any illegal weapons in the criminal hands can be used to reverse our gains in restoring peace in the ongoing faction fights in the area. Search and seizure of illegal weapons through these intelligence driven operations are our way of eradicating crime and we are grateful for the support and collaboration our members receive from the community", said Lt Gen Ntshinga.