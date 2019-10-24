Nigeria: Maritime Cup Hit Crucial Stage in Lagos

24 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)

All is set for the semi-final matches of the ongoing Ships & Ports Maritime Cup competition in Lagos today.

In the first semi-final match, which will come up 9am at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Sports Ground, Lagos; ENL Consortium will take on fellow terminal operator Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) while in the second match, Josephdam Port Services Limited will take on defending champions NPA at 3pm.

ENL qualified for the semi-final having emerged the leader of Group A with seven points and a goal difference of +6 while NPA, which finished in Group A as runner-up, also had seven points and a goal difference of +6 but fell behind ENL on the number of goals score. ENL scored eight goals while NPA scored seven at the group stage.

Josephdam finished as the winner of Group B having defeated Tin Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) 2-0 and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) 3-0. It played 2-2 draw with ABTL, which had earlier defeated NIMASA 3-0 and TICT 3-2.

The 2019 Maritime Cup competition is supported by Dangote Ports Operation, Morbod Group and NPA.

