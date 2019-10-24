Lesotho: Lerotholi Polytechnic Trains Police Officers

19 October 2019
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Bataung Moeketsi

THE Lerotholi Polytechnic this week launched a motorbike repairs course for 14 Lesotho Mountain Police Services (LMPS) officers under its School of Continuing Education arm.

The Lesotho National Insurance Group (LNIG) sponsored programme is meant to help the police navigate the country's congested roads during emergencies.

The programme was launched this week at an event attended by newly appointed Police and Public Safety minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse and Education and Training minister Mokoto Hloaele. Also present was Deputy Police Commissioners Paseka Mokete and Bohang Lintle Phasumane, LNIG managing director Ralitapole Letsoela (LNIG managing director), Lerotholi Rector Tlali Sepiriti and Lerotholi Polytechnic president Thabo Folla among others.

Mr Folla said this would not be their first partnership with LMPS as they have trained them on information and cyber security.

Dr Sepiriti said they hope to continue working together with the LMPS for future courses. He also implored the government to provide funding for more courses.

"We must do forensics here. There is no reason why ballistic tests should be done in Gauteng," Dr Sepiriti said.

Dep Compol Mokete thanked LNIG for its assistance and said they were proud that their officers would be trained at home. She said this would improve their response time.

"This will make it easier for our officers to arrive at accident scenes faster and gather witnesses who will make the court processes easier. Most of the times witnesses leave the scene before the police arrive," Dep Compol Mokete said.

