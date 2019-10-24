Kenya: 29 Dead in Flood and Landslide-Related Incidents Following Heavy Rains Across the Country

24 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mary Thuo

Nairobi — 29 people have so far died in flood and landslide-related incidents following heavy rains across the country, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said on Thursday.

Speaking during a press conference Oguna said another 6 people were injured in the raging floods affecting parts of the north eastern and coastal region.

The floods have damaged infrastructure of unknown value rendering key roads and bridges in Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Turkana, Garissa, Lamu, Kwale, and Mombasa impassible.

"Rescue operations have been moved to the affected areas and appealed to those living in flood prone areas to move to higher grounds," he said

In total, twenty-five (25) counties in both the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) and non-ASAL regions have been adversely affected by the abnormally heavy rains.

These counties are: Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Turkana, Garissa, Lamu, Kwale, Isiolo, Samburu, Tana River, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Kitui, Machakos, Busia, Kisumu,Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya, Baringo, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Trans-Nzoia.

11,700 people are said to be displaced and over 10,000 livestock lost.

Oguna however assured mechanisms to support disaster mitigation have been activate particularly to ensure this year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education continues uninterrupted.

The government has assured its support to the affected persons and students partaking their examinations.

"The Government has put measures in place to ensure that all candidates in the affected areas sit for the exams," he said.

The Kenya Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued an alert forecasting heavy rains across the country until Monday next week. The department said the rains may trigger flash floods.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.