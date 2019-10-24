Uganda: Missing Telecom Boss Found Dead

The sales manager for MTN Simba Telecom, Kabale branch, who was reported missing Tuesday has been found dead.

Ambrose Asiimwe, 27 years, a resident of Kinyu cell, Butobere, Central division, Kabale municipality, was reported missing after he failed to return from field and his numbers had gone off.

According to the deceased's workmates, he was supposed to distribute money to mobile money agents as his daily activity and had about 10 million shillings both in cash and on phone which he had withdrawn from DFCU bank.

Asiimwe's body was found by the roadside in Kayanja Cell, Nyakishenyi Sub County in the neighboring Rukungiri District.

Kigezi Regional Police spokesman Mr Elly Maate confirmed the development Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Maate said police received a case of murder shortly after a case of a missing person had been reported.

"The case was open for investigations and we received another case of murder from Rukungiri which was confirmed to be of Ambrose," he said.

According to Mr. Maate, Asiimwe's body bore deep cuts, an indication that he could have been assaulted and then murdered.

"The body was discovered by young children from school rolled off a steep slope in a tree forest at Kayanja cell Bikingozo parish Nyakishenyi Sub County this is along Kisizi-Nyakishenyi road with a lot of bruises and a swollen head," he added.

The body was then taken to Rwakabengo Health Center IV Mortuary in Rukungiri District for a post mortem as police carry on with investigations.