South Africa: Verreynne Aims to Take Paarl Rocks to MSL Title

24 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Newly drafted Kyle Verreynne says he wants to help the Paarl Rocks win the 2019 Mzansi Super League title.

The Paarl Rocks franchise announced on Wednesday that the Cape Cobras wicketkeeper-batsman will replace injured Proteas batsman Aiden Markram.

Verreynne said he is really excited to be joining the Paarl Rocks.

"After playing against the Paarl Rocks last season and just seeing the support they had in Paarl and all around the country is something that really excites me," he said.

The 22-year-old Verreynne is in red-hot form after striking consecutive centuries in the Cobras' 4-Day Domestic Series draw against the Titans in Benoni last week.

"It is fantastic to be able to join a team with a lot of experienced players, internationals and domestic players. I hope to learn as much as possible from those players," he said.

Capetonian Verreynne is a huge talent and finished as the second-highest run-scorer in this year's One-Day Cup behind Markram.

He scored 453 runs in 9 innings at an average of 64.71 in that competition and it was that form that saw him included in the SA 'A' side.

Verreynne recently returned from his first-ever trip to India as part of the SA 'A' squad that played five ODIs on the sub-continent.

He is now looking forward to the Mzansi Super League, the vibe in Paarl and the ultimate prize.

"I'm looking forward to joining a team that did quite well in last season's campaign. This year I want to help the team to win the title. The support in Paarl is always amazing, I'm really looking forward to that," he said.

The Mzansi Super League (MSL 2.0) is taking place from November 8 to December 16.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

