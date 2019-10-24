South Africa: SA U19s Handed Easy Draw for 2020 Cricket World Cup

24 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Hosts South Africa have been handed an easy group for the 2020 U19 Cricket World Cup , which is scheduled to get underway from January 17-February 9.

16 teams will compete for the title as Potchefstroom , Benoni and Kimberley will be the host cities.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate championship.

Potchefstroom's JB Marks Oval will hosts two Super League quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final.

Rahul Dravid's India are the defending champions after winning their fourth U19 title in 2018.

South Africa, who are placed in Group D , will open their campaign against Afghanistan on Friday, January 17 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

SA U19 coach Lawrence Mahatlane will be hoping to take the nation to their second U19 World Cup title after they won in 2014 with Aiden Markram as skipper.

South Africa have seen several top players like Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Dean Elgar, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada make it big in international cricket after first catching the eye during U19 World Cups.

The SA U19s are next in competitive action later this year, with three Youth One-Day Internationals against India from December 26-30 at Buffalo Park in East London.

The SA U19 squad for next year's Cricket World Cup will be announced in December.

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan

Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria

Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland

Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa , UAE, Canada

South Africa's fixtures:

January 17 - South Africa v Afghanistan at Diamond Oval

January 22 - South Africa v Canada at JB Marks Oval

January 25 - South Africa v UAE at Mangaung Oval

January 28 - Quarter-final 1 - Group A(1) v Group B(2)

January 29 - Quarter-final 2 - Group B(1) v Group A(2)

January 30 - Quarter-final 3 - Group C(1) v Group D(2)

January 31 - Quarter-final 4 - Group D(1) v Group C(2)

February 4 - Semi-final 1

February 6 - Semi-final 2

February 9 - Final

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

