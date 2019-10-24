South Africa: Slain Bodybuilder Johan Reed to Be Laid to Rest

24 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Johan Reed, 34, who was gunned down outside the Virgin Active in Meyersdal in Alberton on Monday evening, will be laid to rest on Friday.

In an announcement, Reed's family said a memorial service would be held at NG Kerk Verwoerdpark, Glen Drive, Alberton, at 11:00.

"The family of Johan Reed would like to invite you to celebrate the life of this remarkable man," the announcement read.

"Join us as we pay tribute to the full abundant life that this gentle giant had lived and to pay homage to all the lives that he so integrally touched."

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was seated in his car when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him, wounding him fatally," said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. The gunman then got into a white VW Golf GTI which sped off.

On Wednesday, Peters told News24 that no one had been arrested yet.

Reed had as many as 11 bullet holes in his body, his father said.

His father, also Johan, was on the murder scene where he identified the body of his son, who was still lying crouched in his car.

Reed, a well-known bodybuilder in the Alberton area, was a regular visitor to the gym.

Reed's stepmother, Karen Reed, described him as a "gym fanatic" who was energetic and full of life.

"He was a gentle giant who was loved by many. He had many friends. He had a great spirit.

"His father is not handling his death well at all. He is extremely sad. He was on the scene [on Monday] where the police allowed him to see his son, which was not a good sight at all. He said he could count 11 bullet holes.

"He told me: 'Hulle het my kind verniel' (They severely damaged my child)."

Reed was in a relationship and was the father of a five-year-old boy.

He is survived by his parents and three brothers.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

