Naspers' 1.4 billion rand (≈$100 million) VC fund to support South African startups - Naspers Foundry - is accepting pitches, after making its first investment in online cleaning services company SweepSouth.

The funding initiative also has a new leader, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, who joined Naspers in July as a CEO reporting to Group CEO of Naspers, Bob van Dijk.