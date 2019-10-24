South Africa: Unholy Row Over Artworks Reveals Intolerance for Diversity

24 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pierre De Vos

Perhaps because the Constitution does not demand an absolute separation between religion and the state, some Christians wrongly believe they are constitutionally entitled to have their faith respected and protected from criticism or what they interpret as insults.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) expressed concern this week about what it calls "blasphemous" artworks created by a matric pupil at a Richards Bay school. The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) similarly objected to the work, while a parent at the school described the exhibition as "demonical". The ACDP claimed in a statement that the right to freedom of religion includes the right of Christians to "have their faith respected".

However, the truth is that the Constitution does not protect the right to have your faith (or lack of faith) respected and the common law crime of blasphemy is obviously unconstitutional.

Curiously, in theory at least, blasphemy remains a crime in South Africa. Blasphemy is a common law offence defined as "unlawfully, intentionally and publicly acting contemptuously towards God". It seems the God referred to is a Christian God and that blasphemy only applies to the Christian religion.

In 1962, the police confiscated a painting by the artist Harold Rubin. Rubin was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

