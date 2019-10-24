South Africa: Outgoing Deputy Public Protector - 'It's Been a Privilege to Serve'

24 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

With about two months left before he vacates office, Deputy Public Protector (DPP) advocate Kevin Malunga sat down with Corruption Watch to reflect on the highs and lows of the past seven years, and the legacy he would wish to leave.

Kevin Malunga was appointed to the office of the public protector (OPP) in December 2012, following a parliamentary selection process which recommended his appointment to then president Jacob Zuma. When he joined the office he fulfilled the role of second-in-command of the organisation. He was a public face for the institution, and led important investigations that uncovered widespread corruption and maladministration in various sectors.

Malunga also exercised oversight over portfolios and work-streams that focused on administrative justice and service delivery, and played a key role in ensuring quality control over the investigative reports that were released. Currently, his job and delegation of responsibilities have been stripped significantly, but as Malunga approaches the end of his term, he believes that he has "been successful under the circumstances".

He notes that though he experienced a few challenges along the way, he has had a productive tenure and has positively contributed towards helping the poorest and most marginalised in our society gain...

