Gambia: Super Nawettan 2019 Sets for November 2nd - East and Bakau in Opener

24 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The much awaited Gambia Football Federation Super Nawettan Championships is been heralded for commencement this year following the balloting of teams held on Tuesday 22nd October, 2019 at the GFF Secretariat in Kanifing when Zonal representatives converged for an Organizing Committee meeting ahead of the most watched community football fiesta.

At its meeting on Tuesday, Committee Chairman General Lang Tombong Tamba while addressing zonal representatives, reminded them of the objectives of the Super Nawettan also known as Zonals stating that "Super Nawettan is a product of the Gambia Football Federation and it is meant to bring the Communities together while uniting us and cementing our existing bond and to further expose talents across the country". General Tamba who is also the GFF 3rd Vice President responsible for Youth, Women and grassroots football disclosed that the 2019 edition is been sponsored exclusively by Africell Company limited (biggest GSM service provider). He said the launch for the partnership deal between the GFF and Africell is scheduled for Thursday 24th October at the Africell Head Office along Kairaba Avenue with a presentation of jerseys and other pre tournament items for the competing zones and Organizing Committee.

This year's edition will feature twenty (20) zones with Farafenni, Kombo Central 2 and COSDA (Coastal Road Sports Development Association ) been admitted as new zones and Bakau making a comeback after serving their one year suspension.

At Tuesday's drawing of the lots, there are Four Groups of Five teams. Defending Champions Sere Kunda East and Runners Up Brikama were seeded in Groups A and B while 2nd and 3rd Runners Up Manjai and Banjul also seeds at Group C and D respectively.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday 2nd November, 2019 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau between defending Champions Sere Kunda East and Bakau at 4pm sharp.

Country side new comers Farafenni will begin their campaign to fellows Kombo Central II while the tripartite FABY (Farato, Busumbala and Yundum) will also be seeing off Bakau who is paired with defending champions S/K East for the opener in group A.

Group B features neighbors Brikama joining again with Kombo East while S/K Central, Foni and Jaku completes the groupings.

Second Runners Up Manjai heads Group C and joined by new entrants COSDA, Lamin, S/K West and 2017 Winners Sukuta.

The City boys Banjul are in Group D together with the darlings from across the river BEM (Barra, Essau and Mayamba), Sanyang, Gunjur and Brufut.

GROUP A

S/K East

FABY

Kombo Central II

Bakau

Farafenni

GROUP B

Brikama

JAKU

Kombo East

S/K Central

Foni

GROUP C

Manjai

COSDA

Lamin

S/K West

Sukuta

GROUP D

Banjul

BEM

Sanyang

Gunjur

Brufut

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.