Gambia: Super Nawettan 2019 Sets for November 2nd - East and Bakau in Opener

The much awaited Gambia Football Federation Super Nawettan Championships is been heralded for commencement this year following the balloting of teams held on Tuesday 22nd October, 2019 at the GFF Secretariat in Kanifing when Zonal representatives converged for an Organizing Committee meeting ahead of the most watched community football fiesta.

At its meeting on Tuesday, Committee Chairman General Lang Tombong Tamba while addressing zonal representatives, reminded them of the objectives of the Super Nawettan also known as Zonals stating that "Super Nawettan is a product of the Gambia Football Federation and it is meant to bring the Communities together while uniting us and cementing our existing bond and to further expose talents across the country". General Tamba who is also the GFF 3rd Vice President responsible for Youth, Women and grassroots football disclosed that the 2019 edition is been sponsored exclusively by Africell Company limited (biggest GSM service provider). He said the launch for the partnership deal between the GFF and Africell is scheduled for Thursday 24th October at the Africell Head Office along Kairaba Avenue with a presentation of jerseys and other pre tournament items for the competing zones and Organizing Committee.

This year's edition will feature twenty (20) zones with Farafenni, Kombo Central 2 and COSDA (Coastal Road Sports Development Association ) been admitted as new zones and Bakau making a comeback after serving their one year suspension.

At Tuesday's drawing of the lots, there are Four Groups of Five teams. Defending Champions Sere Kunda East and Runners Up Brikama were seeded in Groups A and B while 2nd and 3rd Runners Up Manjai and Banjul also seeds at Group C and D respectively.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday 2nd November, 2019 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau between defending Champions Sere Kunda East and Bakau at 4pm sharp.

Country side new comers Farafenni will begin their campaign to fellows Kombo Central II while the tripartite FABY (Farato, Busumbala and Yundum) will also be seeing off Bakau who is paired with defending champions S/K East for the opener in group A.

Group B features neighbors Brikama joining again with Kombo East while S/K Central, Foni and Jaku completes the groupings.

Second Runners Up Manjai heads Group C and joined by new entrants COSDA, Lamin, S/K West and 2017 Winners Sukuta.

The City boys Banjul are in Group D together with the darlings from across the river BEM (Barra, Essau and Mayamba), Sanyang, Gunjur and Brufut.

GROUP A

S/K East

FABY

Kombo Central II

Bakau

Farafenni

GROUP B

Brikama

JAKU

Kombo East

S/K Central

Foni

GROUP C

Manjai

COSDA

Lamin

S/K West

Sukuta

GROUP D

Banjul

BEM

Sanyang

Gunjur

Brufut