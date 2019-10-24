South Africa: Hawks Arrest Two Men for Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Licences and Medical Certificates

24 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Two alleged fraudsters accused of selling falsified documents, including driver's licences and medical certificates, have been arrested in Ventersdorp.

The two men, aged 24 and 33, were arrested on Tuesday in a joint operation conducted by the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

"They were reportedly operating from a local internet café where they allegedly sell an assortment of falsified documents, such as licence disks, vehicle roadworthy permits, learner's and driver's licences, as well as medical certificates," Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said in a statement.

"The Hawks' team soared into action after being alerted to the pair's criminal activities. Consequently, various undercover transactions aimed at gathering evidence were conducted with the suspects, whereupon they reportedly charged varying amounts, starting from R100 to R450 for these documents."

Rikhotso added that further investigation led to the seizure of electronic equipment with tailor-made templates for documents, which could be modified according to customers' specifications.

The men are expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday on various counts of fraud in contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA).

