South Africa: An Open Letter to Herman Mashaba in Response to His Attacks On the ANC

opinion

While we are still in the first phase of our transformation, we encourage you, Mr Mashaba, before criticising the ANC, to take stock of the progress that has been made since we inherited a corrupted, bankrupt and sectarian apartheid regime.

Dear Mr Mashaba,

I have noted your resignation both as the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg and as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), the racist, liberal party of white supremacists. While we welcome your resignation, we would like to remind you that we have always warned you, together with other black members of the DA, about the true character of the DA.

It is my strong view that the DA is nothing but a modern-day National Party, whose nostalgia for apartheid and colonialism stands between the progressive forces and the attainment of a united, democratic, non-sexist, non-racial and prosperous South Africa. Even though it took you long, we are happy that you have finally woken up to the reality of the DA, and what it really stands for.

When you announced your resignation, you stated, among other things: "The election of Helen Zille is a victory for people who stand diametrically against my belief systems." You...