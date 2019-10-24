South Africa: The Future of Cars Is Electrifying

24 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melinda Ferguson

Whether South Africa is ready or not, the global motoring industry is planning to phase out combustion vehicle engines within the next two decades, to go all-out electric.

The history of the electric car is a fascinating one, told brilliantly in the 2006 documentary Who Killed The Electric Car? by US filmmaker Chris Paine.

The doccie tracks the launch of the first EV by General Motors in 1997 after strict air emissions were announced in California. The EV-1 was a revolutionary vehicle, requiring absolutely no fossil fuel. Yet, just six years later, GM inexplicably destroyed the entire EV-1 fleet. They literally shredded the cars to death. According to Paine, the EV murders lay squarely at the feet of the "oil companies and the internal combustion engine monopoly".

In a 2006 interview with the US mag Motor Trend, the former CEO of GM, Rick Wagoner - the man blamed for giving the orders to destroy the EV-1 - admitted his greatest regret was "killing the electric car". Ironically, in 2017, Wagoner joined the board of ChargePoint, a company that maintains charging stations for EVs.

As depressing as the eye-opening Who Killed The Electric Car? is, the documentary ends on a high...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Transport
Sustainable Development
Innovation
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.