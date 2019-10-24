South Africa: New Kruger Park Concession Conditions Are Causing Jitters

analysis

The Kruger National Park private concessions granted almost two decades ago are coming up for renewal, and the existing lodge owners are as skittish as duiker at a waterhole. The concessions have been a rare example of successful public-private partnerships. But some existing owners worry that the new regulations for the second round of concessions will be much more onerous.

Sally Kernick says business is good. The co-owner of Lukimbi Safari Lodge, situated on one of 18 private concession areas in the southern Kruger National Park, Kernick says they are doing so well that they've just bought a new game-drive vehicle.

Lodge concessions like Lukimbi give tourists to the park the extreme in safari exclusivity. Some offer 5-star designer fittings and charge R30,000 per night, while others may have fewer stars in a canvas tent of lesser luxury, yet boast maybe the highest concentration of carnivores on the planet.

A number of them, as with Lukimbi, are very popular.

When the first concession lodges were awarded 19 years ago, these concessions were a new phenomenon to the Kruger, and in fact any national parks in South Africa (there is one in Addo National Elephant Park and one in the Kgalakgadi...