South Africa: Mcnulty in the Hunt As Kingston Forges Ahead

24 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Plettenberg Bay — James Kingston opened with a bogey on the first hole, but added four birdies on his opening nine, before ending his round with a trio of birdies to take a four-shot lead into the third round of the SA Senior Open hosted by Bitou Municipality.

Kingston was level par after the opening round at Plettenberg Bay Country Club, but sunny conditions on the second day saw him establish a dominant lead on 6-under par.

Defending champion Mark McNulty and AP Botes (both 2-under) will have their work cut out for them in the final two rounds to catch Kingston.

Kingston was pleased with his round but still believes he should have done better.

"It was just one of those days that from tee to green everything went smoothly, I still feel I left four shots out there but hopefully I can correct that tomorrow."

Besides Kingston, only four other golfers recorded sub-par rounds: McNulty (-2) and Rocky Tlhabanyane, Chris Williams and Steve van Vuuren also (all 1-under).

Day 3 will tee-off at 08:00 with all 71 senior pros.

Conditions are expected to be windy and warm which will make for an interesting round.

